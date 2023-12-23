Will Blake Wheeler Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 23?
The New York Rangers' upcoming game against the Buffalo Sabres is slated for Saturday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Blake Wheeler light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Blake Wheeler score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Wheeler stats and insights
- Wheeler has scored in four of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In two games against the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Wheeler's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 116 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Wheeler recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|12:04
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|0
|2
|11:34
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:55
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|11:26
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/12/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|2
|0
|13:29
|Home
|L 7-3
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:35
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:00
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:26
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:43
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:01
|Away
|W 4-3
Rangers vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+
