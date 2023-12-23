Bronx County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Bronx County, New York? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Bronx County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Monsignor Scanlan High School at St Thomas Aquinas High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Edison, NJ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
