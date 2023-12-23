Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Bronx County, New York? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bronx County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Monsignor Scanlan High School at St Thomas Aquinas High School