The Milwaukee Bucks (21-7) will attempt to build on a six-game win streak when they visit the New York Knicks (16-11) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Madison Square Garden as just 2.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 12:30 PM ET on NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI.

Knicks vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Time: 12:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: New York City, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 119 - Bucks 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 2.5)

Knicks (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-3.1)

Knicks (-3.1) Pick OU: Under (241.5)



Under (241.5) Computer Predicted Total: 234.8

The Bucks (12-16-0 ATS) have covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 12.7% less often than the Knicks (15-12-0) this year.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Milwaukee (10-14) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (41.7%) than New York (3-7) does as the underdog (30%).

When it comes to topping the point total in 2023-24, Milwaukee does it better (67.9% of the time) than New York (55.6%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bucks are 21-6, while the Knicks are 4-8 as moneyline underdogs.

Knicks Performance Insights

With 114.7 points scored per game and 111.4 points allowed, the Knicks are 16th in the league on offense and seventh on defense.

On the glass, New York is sixth in the league in rebounds (45.8 per game). It is best in rebounds conceded (40.9 per game).

At 23.8 assists per game, the Knicks are fourth-worst in the league.

New York is the fifth-best team in the NBA in turnovers per game (12.2) and 18th in turnovers forced (13.1).

The Knicks make 13.3 3-pointers per game and shoot 38% from beyond the arc, ranking ninth and sixth, respectively, in the league.

