For bracketology insights on Buffalo and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

How Buffalo ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-4 0-0 NR NR 165

Buffalo's best wins

In its best win of the season, Buffalo took down the Niagara Purple Eagles in a 92-75 win on November 14. Against Niagara, Chellia Watson led the team by recording 21 points to go along with four rebounds and six assists.

Next best wins

69-60 at home over Canisius (No. 188/RPI) on November 6

78-69 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 275/RPI) on November 22

60-39 at home over Stonehill (No. 344/RPI) on November 17

Buffalo's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Schedule insights

Buffalo has the 330th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

When it comes to the Bulls' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 11 contests against teams above .500.

Buffalo has 19 games left this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Buffalo's next game

Matchup: Buffalo Bulls vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks

Buffalo Bulls vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

