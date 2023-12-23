Cameron Johnson and the Brooklyn Nets take the court versus the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In a 122-117 loss to the Nuggets (his previous action) Johnson produced 17 points.

Below, we look at Johnson's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.4 13.5 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 4.2 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.2 PRA -- 22 19.9 PR -- 19.4 17.7 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.6



Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the Pistons

Johnson is responsible for taking 9.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.6 per game.

He's attempted 6.2 threes per game, or 12.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Johnson's opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th in the NBA with 103.2 possessions per game, while his Nets rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.1.

Giving up 120.7 points per game, the Pistons are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Pistons are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 43.5 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Pistons have conceded 25.5 per contest, 10th in the NBA.

Giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Pistons are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA.

Cameron Johnson vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 29 15 5 2 3 0 1 2/4/2023 22 20 2 2 3 0 2

