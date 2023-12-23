The Brooklyn Nets, Cameron Thomas included, face the Detroit Pistons on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 22, Thomas posted 23 points in a 122-117 loss against the Nuggets.

If you'd like to make predictions on Thomas' performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cameron Thomas Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 24.1 21.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 2.6 Assists 2.5 2.4 2.8 PRA -- 29.6 27 PR -- 27.2 24.2 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Thomas's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cameron Thomas Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, Thomas has made 8.9 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 14.1% of his team's total makes.

Thomas is averaging 6.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Thomas' opponents, the Pistons, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.2 possessions per game, while his Nets average 101.1 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Pistons have allowed 120.7 points per game, which is 25th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Pistons are 14th in the NBA, conceding 43.5 rebounds per game.

The Pistons are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.5 assists per contest.

Giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Pistons are the seventh-ranked team in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cameron Thomas vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/26/2023 2 0 0 0 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.