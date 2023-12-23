What are Canisius' chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Canisius ranks

Record MAAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 1-1 NR NR 144

Canisius' best wins

In its best victory of the season, Canisius defeated the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies in a 70-67 win on November 11. In the victory against Saint Bonaventure, Tre Dinkins recorded a team-best 16 points. Siem Uijtendaal chipped in 13 points.

Next best wins

85-77 over Western Kentucky (No. 150/RPI) on November 25

76-67 over Wofford (No. 194/RPI) on November 24

93-73 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 232/RPI) on December 1

87-80 at home over Robert Morris (No. 301/RPI) on December 6

Canisius' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

According to the RPI, the Golden Griffins have one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 34th-most in Division I. But they also have two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 29th-most.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Canisius is playing the 103rd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Golden Griffins' upcoming schedule features 12 games against teams with worse records and six games versus teams with records north of .500.

In terms of Canisius' upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Canisius' next game

Matchup: Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers vs. Canisius Golden Griffins

Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers vs. Canisius Golden Griffins Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland TV Channel: ESPN+

