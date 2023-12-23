2024 NCAA Bracketology: Canisius Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
Can we count on Canisius to lock up a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
Want to bet on Canisius' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Canisius ranks
|Record
|MAAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-3
|2-0
|NR
|NR
|247
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canisius' best wins
Canisius picked up its best win of the season on December 16, when it beat the Siena Saints, who rank No. 243 in the RPI rankings, 65-63. Against Siena, Sisi Eleko led the team by amassing 16 points to go along with 12 rebounds and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 63-56 on the road over Saint Bonaventure (No. 275/RPI) on November 30
- 65-59 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 307/RPI) on December 21
- 67-62 on the road over Marist (No. 333/RPI) on December 18
- 71-64 on the road over Binghamton (No. 350/RPI) on December 8
- 78-62 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 355/RPI) on November 11
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Canisius' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- Canisius has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation based on the RPI (three).
- The Golden Griffins have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country according to the RPI (six).
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Canisius has the fourth-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the year.
- The Golden Griffins have 19 games remaining this year, including 15 against teams with worse records, and six against teams with records over .500.
- When it comes to Canisius' upcoming schedule, it has 19 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Canisius' next game
- Matchup: Canisius Golden Griffins vs. Akron Zips
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Canisius games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.