Can we count on Canisius to lock up a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Canisius ranks

Record MAAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-3 2-0 NR NR 247

Canisius' best wins

Canisius picked up its best win of the season on December 16, when it beat the Siena Saints, who rank No. 243 in the RPI rankings, 65-63. Against Siena, Sisi Eleko led the team by amassing 16 points to go along with 12 rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

63-56 on the road over Saint Bonaventure (No. 275/RPI) on November 30

65-59 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 307/RPI) on December 21

67-62 on the road over Marist (No. 333/RPI) on December 18

71-64 on the road over Binghamton (No. 350/RPI) on December 8

78-62 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 355/RPI) on November 11

Canisius' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Canisius has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation based on the RPI (three).

The Golden Griffins have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Canisius has the fourth-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the year.

The Golden Griffins have 19 games remaining this year, including 15 against teams with worse records, and six against teams with records over .500.

When it comes to Canisius' upcoming schedule, it has 19 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Canisius' next game

Matchup: Canisius Golden Griffins vs. Akron Zips

Canisius Golden Griffins vs. Akron Zips Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York

