Should you wager on Chris Kreider to light the lamp when the New York Rangers and the Buffalo Sabres face off on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Chris Kreider score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Kreider stats and insights

Kreider has scored in 13 of 31 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has scored two goals against the Sabres this season in two games (four shots).

He has eight goals on the power play, and also three assists.

He has a 19.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 116 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Kreider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 19:40 Home L 4-3 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 16:09 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:45 Away W 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 16:28 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:50 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:39 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:09 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:27 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:50 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 1 1 0 15:49 Away W 4-3

Rangers vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.