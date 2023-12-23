Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers will play the Buffalo Sabres at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Looking to bet on Kreider's props? Here is some information to help you.

Chris Kreider vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Kreider Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Kreider has averaged 18:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +6.

Kreider has a goal in 13 games this season out of 31 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Kreider has a point in 18 of 31 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

Kreider has an assist in 10 of 31 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Kreider goes over his points prop total is 60.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kreider going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Kreider Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 116 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 31 Games 5 28 Points 3 16 Goals 2 12 Assists 1

