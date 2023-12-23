If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Colgate and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Colgate ranks

Record Patriot League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 98

Colgate's best wins

Colgate notched its signature win of the season on December 9, when it beat the Vermont Catamounts, who rank No. 106 in the RPI rankings, 77-71. Keegan Records was the top scorer in the signature victory over Vermont, recording 22 points with eight rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

57-55 over Weber State (No. 155/RPI) on November 19

84-49 at home over Binghamton (No. 206/RPI) on November 29

59-52 over Gardner-Webb (No. 273/RPI) on November 18

72-70 at home over Brown (No. 323/RPI) on November 6

Colgate's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, Colgate has three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the country.

The Raiders have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation according to the RPI (one).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Colgate faces the 73rd-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

Reviewing the Raiders' upcoming schedule, they have one game versus teams that are above .500 and 18 games against teams with worse records than their own.

In terms of Colgate's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Colgate's next game

Matchup: Cornell Big Red vs. Colgate Raiders

Cornell Big Red vs. Colgate Raiders Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York

Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

