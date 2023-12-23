Can we expect Colgate to lock up a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Colgate's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Colgate ranks

Record Patriot Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-4 0-0 NR NR 136

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colgate's best wins

Colgate's signature win this season came against the Le Moyne Dolphins, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 118) in the RPI. Colgate brought home the 65-57 win at home on December 8. With 22 points, Taylor Golembiewski was the leading scorer versus Le Moyne. Second on the team was Tiasia McMillan, with 14 points.

Next best wins

71-60 at home over Cornell (No. 129/RPI) on November 7

61-55 at home over Canisius (No. 188/RPI) on November 16

58-45 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 275/RPI) on December 21

57-51 on the road over UMBC (No. 315/RPI) on November 11

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Colgate's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Colgate is playing the 305th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

The Raiders have 19 games remaining this season, including 15 versus teams with worse records, and six against teams with records above .500.

Of Colgate's 19 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Colgate's next game

Matchup: UMass Lowell River Hawks vs. Colgate Raiders

UMass Lowell River Hawks vs. Colgate Raiders Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Colgate games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.