When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Columbia be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

Want to bet on Columbia's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Columbia ranks

Record Ivy League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-0 NR NR 168

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Columbia's best wins

Columbia's best win this season came on November 18 in a 78-73 victory over the Temple Owls. Avery Brown compiled a team-best 13 points with three rebounds and five assists in the contest versus Temple.

Next best wins

75-56 at home over Maine (No. 253/RPI) on November 25

87-83 on the road over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 317/RPI) on December 11

83-72 at home over Lafayette (No. 334/RPI) on December 5

69-57 at home over Loyola (MD) (No. 346/RPI) on November 29

77-67 at home over LIU (No. 348/RPI) on November 21

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Columbia's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

The Lions have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (five).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

The Lions have 16 games left on the schedule, with 10 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and nine games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Columbia's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Columbia's next game

Matchup: Fordham Rams vs. Columbia Lions

Fordham Rams vs. Columbia Lions Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Columbia games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.