2024 NCAA Bracketology: Columbia March Madness Resume | December 25
When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Columbia be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
How Columbia ranks
|Record
|Ivy League Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-3
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|168
Columbia's best wins
Columbia's best win this season came on November 18 in a 78-73 victory over the Temple Owls. Avery Brown compiled a team-best 13 points with three rebounds and five assists in the contest versus Temple.
Next best wins
- 75-56 at home over Maine (No. 253/RPI) on November 25
- 87-83 on the road over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 317/RPI) on December 11
- 83-72 at home over Lafayette (No. 334/RPI) on December 5
- 69-57 at home over Loyola (MD) (No. 346/RPI) on November 29
- 77-67 at home over LIU (No. 348/RPI) on November 21
Columbia's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1
- The Lions have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (five).
Schedule insights
- The Lions have 16 games left on the schedule, with 10 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and nine games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Columbia's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.
Columbia's next game
- Matchup: Fordham Rams vs. Columbia Lions
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
