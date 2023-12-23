2024 NCAA Bracketology: Columbia Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Columbia and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Columbia's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Columbia ranks
|Record
|Ivy League Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-4
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|69
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Columbia's best wins
On November 10 against the Seton Hall Pirates, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 28) in the RPI rankings, Columbia notched its best win of the season, a 71-61 victory at home. Abbey Hsu, as the top scorer in the victory over Seton Hall, posted 21 points, while Cecelia Collins was second on the squad with 14.
Next best wins
- 77-75 at home over Villanova (No. 45/RPI) on December 3
- 80-57 at home over Towson (No. 129/RPI) on November 16
- 76-66 at home over Memphis (No. 174/RPI) on December 6
- 77-52 at home over Providence (No. 198/RPI) on November 29
- 88-45 at home over Northeastern (No. 280/RPI) on November 25
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Columbia's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Columbia is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.
- The Lions have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one), but also have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 2 defeats (two).
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Lions are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Columbia is facing the 76th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Lions have 11 games left against teams above .500. They have 10 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- As far as Columbia's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Columbia's next game
- Matchup: Pacific Tigers vs. Columbia Lions
- Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Columbia games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.