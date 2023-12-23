If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Columbia and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Columbia's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Columbia ranks

Record Ivy League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-0 NR NR 69

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Columbia's best wins

On November 10 against the Seton Hall Pirates, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 28) in the RPI rankings, Columbia notched its best win of the season, a 71-61 victory at home. Abbey Hsu, as the top scorer in the victory over Seton Hall, posted 21 points, while Cecelia Collins was second on the squad with 14.

Next best wins

77-75 at home over Villanova (No. 45/RPI) on December 3

80-57 at home over Towson (No. 129/RPI) on November 16

76-66 at home over Memphis (No. 174/RPI) on December 6

77-52 at home over Providence (No. 198/RPI) on November 29

88-45 at home over Northeastern (No. 280/RPI) on November 25

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Columbia's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Columbia is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

The Lions have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one), but also have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 2 defeats (two).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Lions are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Columbia is facing the 76th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Lions have 11 games left against teams above .500. They have 10 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

As far as Columbia's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Columbia's next game

Matchup: Pacific Tigers vs. Columbia Lions

Pacific Tigers vs. Columbia Lions Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Columbia games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.