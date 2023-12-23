2024 NCAA Bracketology: Cornell March Madness Resume | December 25
Can we count on Cornell to earn a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
How Cornell ranks
|Record
|Ivy League Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-2
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|59
Cornell's best wins
When Cornell took down the CSU Fullerton Titans, who are ranked No. 102 in the RPI, on November 19 by a score of 88-70, it was its best victory of the season thus far. Cooper Noard dropped a team-best 17 points with four rebounds and zero assists in the matchup versus CSU Fullerton.
Next best wins
- 91-87 at home over Monmouth (No. 135/RPI) on November 29
- 74-61 over Utah Valley (No. 139/RPI) on November 20
- 78-73 on the road over Fordham (No. 290/RPI) on November 11
- 90-85 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 301/RPI) on December 22
- 79-71 on the road over Lafayette (No. 334/RPI) on December 2
Cornell's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Cornell is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most wins.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Big Red are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most victories.
Schedule insights
- Cornell gets the benefit of the 11th-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- The Big Red have 17 games left this season, including 13 against teams with worse records, and 12 against teams with records north of .500.
- Cornell has 17 games left to play this year, and one of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Cornell's next game
- Matchup: Cornell Big Red vs. Colgate Raiders
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
