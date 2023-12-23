Can we count on Cornell to earn a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Cornell ranks

Record Ivy League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 0-0 NR NR 59

Cornell's best wins

When Cornell took down the CSU Fullerton Titans, who are ranked No. 102 in the RPI, on November 19 by a score of 88-70, it was its best victory of the season thus far. Cooper Noard dropped a team-best 17 points with four rebounds and zero assists in the matchup versus CSU Fullerton.

Next best wins

91-87 at home over Monmouth (No. 135/RPI) on November 29

74-61 over Utah Valley (No. 139/RPI) on November 20

78-73 on the road over Fordham (No. 290/RPI) on November 11

90-85 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 301/RPI) on December 22

79-71 on the road over Lafayette (No. 334/RPI) on December 2

Cornell's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Cornell is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Big Red are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Cornell gets the benefit of the 11th-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Big Red have 17 games left this season, including 13 against teams with worse records, and 12 against teams with records north of .500.

Cornell has 17 games left to play this year, and one of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Cornell's next game

Matchup: Cornell Big Red vs. Colgate Raiders

Cornell Big Red vs. Colgate Raiders Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York

Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

