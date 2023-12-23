For bracketology insights around Cornell and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

How Cornell ranks

Record Ivy League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 145

Cornell's best wins

As far as its best win this season, Cornell defeated the Southern Illinois Salukis on the road on November 11. The final score was 80-77. In the victory against Southern Illinois, Emily Pape compiled a team-best 26 points. Kaya Ingram contributed 14 points.

Next best wins

58-53 on the road over Bucknell (No. 254/RPI) on December 2

55-53 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 275/RPI) on December 5

52-47 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 289/RPI) on November 18

74-61 at home over Marist (No. 333/RPI) on December 21

58-57 on the road over Binghamton (No. 350/RPI) on November 29

Cornell's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, the Big Red have five wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 45th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Cornell has drawn the 253rd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Big Red's 15 remaining games this year, six are against teams with worse records, and 11 are against teams with records over .500.

Cornell has 15 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Cornell's next game

Matchup: Cornell Big Red vs. Stony Brook Seawolves

Cornell Big Red vs. Stony Brook Seawolves Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York

