With the Buffalo Bills playing the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16 (Saturday at 8:00 PM ET), is Dalton Kincaid a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Kincaid will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Dalton Kincaid score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a TD)

Kincaid's 61 grabs have led to 495 yards (38.1 per game) and two scores. He has been targeted 74 times.

Kincaid has reeled in two touchdown catches this season in 13 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Dalton Kincaid Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 4 26 0 Week 2 Raiders 6 5 43 0 Week 3 @Commanders 2 2 3 0 Week 4 Dolphins 5 4 27 0 Week 5 Jaguars 2 2 19 0 Week 7 @Patriots 8 8 75 0 Week 8 Buccaneers 7 5 65 1 Week 9 @Bengals 11 10 81 0 Week 10 Broncos 6 5 51 1 Week 11 Jets 7 6 46 0 Week 12 @Eagles 6 5 38 0 Week 14 @Chiefs 8 5 21 0 Week 15 Cowboys 2 0 0 0

Rep Dalton Kincaid with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.