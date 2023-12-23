For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the New York Rangers and the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, is Erik Gustafsson a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Erik Gustafsson score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900

Gustafsson stats and insights

Gustafsson has scored in three of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Sabres this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Gustafsson has picked up eight assists on the power play.

Gustafsson's shooting percentage is 6.4%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 116 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Gustafsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:57 Home L 4-3 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 3 0 3 14:11 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 15:34 Away W 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:45 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:16 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:17 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:27 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:11 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:45 Away W 4-3

Rangers vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.