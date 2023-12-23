For bracketology analysis around Fordham and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How Fordham ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-1 NR NR 244

Fordham's best wins

Against the Albany Great Danes on November 10, Fordham registered its signature win of the season, which was a 66-63 home victory. That signature victory versus Albany featured a team-leading 22 points from Emy Hayford. Taylor Donaldson, with 14 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

80-46 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 330/RPI) on November 28

76-49 at home over UMass Lowell (No. 360/RPI) on November 25

Fordham's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Fordham faces the 222nd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

The Rams have 11 games left versus teams over .500. They have six upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Fordham has 17 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Fordham's next game

Matchup: Fordham Rams vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks

Fordham Rams vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

