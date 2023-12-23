Can we count on Hofstra to secure a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Hofstra's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Hofstra ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 92

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hofstra's best wins

On November 22, Hofstra captured its best win of the season, a 97-92 overtime victory over the High Point Panthers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 111) in the RPI rankings. Against High Point, Tyler Thomas led the team by dropping 40 points to go along with eight rebounds and five assists.

Next best wins

85-76 over Wright State (No. 170/RPI) on November 21

82-63 at home over South Florida (No. 212/RPI) on November 30

74-58 at home over Norfolk State (No. 213/RPI) on December 16

62-57 on the road over Iona (No. 236/RPI) on December 6

102-68 over Buffalo (No. 329/RPI) on November 20

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hofstra's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, the Pride have two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 29th-most in Division 1.

According to the RPI, Hofstra has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the country.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Hofstra has been handed the 67th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

Of the Pride's 19 remaining games this season, 13 are against teams with worse records, and 13 are against teams with records above .500.

In terms of Hofstra's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Hofstra's next game

Matchup: St. John's Red Storm vs. Hofstra Pride

St. John's Red Storm vs. Hofstra Pride Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Hofstra games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.