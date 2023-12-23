2024 NCAA Bracketology: Hofstra March Madness Resume | December 25
Can we count on Hofstra to secure a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
How Hofstra ranks
|Record
|CAA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|92
Hofstra's best wins
On November 22, Hofstra captured its best win of the season, a 97-92 overtime victory over the High Point Panthers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 111) in the RPI rankings. Against High Point, Tyler Thomas led the team by dropping 40 points to go along with eight rebounds and five assists.
Next best wins
- 85-76 over Wright State (No. 170/RPI) on November 21
- 82-63 at home over South Florida (No. 212/RPI) on November 30
- 74-58 at home over Norfolk State (No. 213/RPI) on December 16
- 62-57 on the road over Iona (No. 236/RPI) on December 6
- 102-68 over Buffalo (No. 329/RPI) on November 20
Hofstra's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- According to the RPI, the Pride have two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 29th-most in Division 1.
- According to the RPI, Hofstra has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Hofstra has been handed the 67th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.
- Of the Pride's 19 remaining games this season, 13 are against teams with worse records, and 13 are against teams with records above .500.
- In terms of Hofstra's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Hofstra's next game
- Matchup: St. John's Red Storm vs. Hofstra Pride
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
