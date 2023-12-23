For bracketology insights around Hofstra and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

How Hofstra ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-4 0-0 NR NR 234

Hofstra's best wins

Hofstra registered its best win of the season on November 15, when it defeated the Delaware State Hornets, who rank No. 237 in the RPI rankings, 66-53. Sorelle Ineza recorded a team-best 19 points with two rebounds and three assists in the contest against Delaware State.

Next best wins

67-65 at home over NJIT (No. 254/RPI) on November 25

58-49 on the road over Howard (No. 295/RPI) on December 21

51-48 at home over Wagner (No. 320/RPI) on November 12

54-43 on the road over Army (No. 356/RPI) on November 28

Hofstra's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

The Pride have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Hofstra has the seventh-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Pride's upcoming schedule features 12 games against teams with worse records and eight games versus teams with records above .500.

Reviewing Hofstra's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Hofstra's next game

Matchup: Hofstra Pride vs. Manhattan Jaspers

Hofstra Pride vs. Manhattan Jaspers Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET Location: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

