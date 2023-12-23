2024 NCAA Bracketology: Iona March Madness Resume | December 25
For bracketology insights on Iona and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.
Want to bet on Iona's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Iona ranks
|Record
|MAAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-7
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|261
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Iona's best wins
When it comes to its best win this season, Iona beat the Colgate Raiders at home on December 21. The final score was 85-65. Against Colgate, Jean Aranguren led the team by delivering 22 points to go along with eight rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 78-67 on the road over Fairfield (No. 254/RPI) on December 1
- 88-81 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 317/RPI) on November 10
- 89-64 over Buffalo (No. 329/RPI) on November 22
- 61-54 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 353/RPI) on December 10
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Iona's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-1
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Iona is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 28th-most defeats.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Iona has the 202nd-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
- The Gaels have nine games left versus teams over .500. They have eight upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- Iona has 19 games remaining this season, including none against Top 25 teams.
Iona's next game
- Matchup: Harvard Crimson vs. Iona Gaels
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Iona games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.