For bracketology insights on Iona and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

How Iona ranks

Record MAAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 1-1 NR NR 261

Iona's best wins

When it comes to its best win this season, Iona beat the Colgate Raiders at home on December 21. The final score was 85-65. Against Colgate, Jean Aranguren led the team by delivering 22 points to go along with eight rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

78-67 on the road over Fairfield (No. 254/RPI) on December 1

88-81 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 317/RPI) on November 10

89-64 over Buffalo (No. 329/RPI) on November 22

61-54 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 353/RPI) on December 10

Iona's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Iona is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 28th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Iona has the 202nd-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Gaels have nine games left versus teams over .500. They have eight upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Iona has 19 games remaining this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Iona's next game

Matchup: Harvard Crimson vs. Iona Gaels

Harvard Crimson vs. Iona Gaels Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

