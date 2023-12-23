Can we count on Iona to secure a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Iona ranks

Record MAAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-5 0-1 NR NR 169

Iona's best wins

Iona captured its best win of the season on December 10, when it took down the Sacred Heart Pioneers, who rank No. 156 in the RPI rankings, 60-50. In the victory over Sacred Heart, Noa Givon amassed a team-high 20 points. Natalia Otkhmezuri came through with 19 points.

Next best wins

61-49 on the road over Providence (No. 198/RPI) on December 2

59-54 on the road over Hofstra (No. 235/RPI) on December 7

67-55 on the road over Wagner (No. 320/RPI) on November 27

80-59 at home over LIU (No. 354/RPI) on November 12

Iona's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

Based on the RPI, Iona has three wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 37th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Iona has the 321st-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Gaels have 19 games remaining on the schedule, with six contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 13 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Iona's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Iona's next game

Matchup: Rider Broncs vs. Iona Gaels

Rider Broncs vs. Iona Gaels Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, New Jersey

