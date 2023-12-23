Isaiah Hartenstein will take the court for the New York Knicks on Saturday at 12:30 PM ET, against the Milwaukee Bucks.

In his last appearance, a 121-102 win over the Nets, Hartenstein totaled two points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Hartenstein's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Isaiah Hartenstein Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 5.9 6.3 Rebounds 9.5 6.5 9.3 Assists -- 1.4 2.0 PRA -- 13.8 17.6 PR -- 12.4 15.6



Isaiah Hartenstein Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 4.4% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.0 per contest.

Hartenstein's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking seventh, averaging 105.3 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 100.3 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Allowing 119 points per game, the Bucks are the 23rd-ranked team in the league on defense.

Allowing 44.1 rebounds per game, the Bucks are the 20th-ranked squad in the league.

The Bucks are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 26.6 assists per contest.

Isaiah Hartenstein vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/5/2023 18 4 7 5 0 2 0 11/3/2023 18 4 3 0 0 0 0

