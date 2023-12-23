The New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson included, square off versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at 12:30 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 121-102 win over the Nets, Brunson tallied 16 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

In this piece we'll break down Brunson's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 25.3 27.2 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 4.8 Assists 6.5 5.9 6.9 PRA -- 35.2 38.9 PR -- 29.3 32 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.8



Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Bucks

Brunson has taken 18.8 shots per game this season and made 8.9 per game, which account for 21.0% and 21.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 22.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.0 per game.

Brunson's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 105.3 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 27th in possessions per game with 100.3.

Defensively, the Bucks are ranked 23rd in the league, allowing 119 points per contest.

The Bucks are the 20th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 44.1 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Bucks have allowed 26.6 per contest, 17th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bucks have allowed 12.1 makes per contest, 10th in the league.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/5/2023 34 24 3 6 0 0 1 11/3/2023 42 45 5 4 2 0 1

