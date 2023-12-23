Will James Cook Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
James Cook did not participate in his most recent practice. The Buffalo Bills match up against the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday in Week 16. If you're trying to find Cook's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Cook has season stats that include 968 rushing yards on 188 carries (5.1 per attempt) and two touchdowns, plus 40 receptions on 47 targets for 433 yards.
James Cook Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
- The Bills have listed one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Ty Johnson (LP/shoulder): 24 Rush Att; 105 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 6 Rec; 53 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 16 Injury Reports
Bills vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Cook 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|188
|968
|2
|5.1
|47
|40
|433
|4
Cook Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|12
|46
|0
|4
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|17
|123
|0
|4
|36
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|15
|98
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|12
|29
|1
|1
|48
|0
|Week 5
|Jaguars
|5
|-4
|0
|3
|25
|0
|Week 6
|Giants
|14
|71
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|13
|56
|0
|3
|46
|1
|Week 8
|Buccaneers
|14
|67
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|6
|20
|0
|4
|19
|0
|Week 10
|Broncos
|12
|109
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 11
|Jets
|17
|73
|0
|3
|29
|1
|Week 12
|@Eagles
|16
|43
|0
|6
|57
|0
|Week 14
|@Chiefs
|10
|58
|0
|5
|83
|1
|Week 15
|Cowboys
|25
|179
|1
|2
|42
|1
