When the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Chargers go head to head in Week 16 on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will James Cook hit paydirt? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will James Cook score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Buffalo's top rusher, Cook, has carried the ball 188 times for 968 yards (69.1 per game), with two touchdowns.

Cook has also caught 40 passes for 433 yards (30.9 per game) and four touchdowns.

Cook has found the end zone via the ground in two games this season.

He has tallied a touchdown catch in four of 14 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

James Cook Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Jets 12 46 0 4 17 0 Week 2 Raiders 17 123 0 4 36 0 Week 3 @Commanders 15 98 0 2 14 0 Week 4 Dolphins 12 29 1 1 48 0 Week 5 Jaguars 5 -4 0 3 25 0 Week 6 Giants 14 71 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Patriots 13 56 0 3 46 1 Week 8 Buccaneers 14 67 0 1 6 0 Week 9 @Bengals 6 20 0 4 19 0 Week 10 Broncos 12 109 0 2 11 0 Week 11 Jets 17 73 0 3 29 1 Week 12 @Eagles 16 43 0 6 57 0 Week 14 @Chiefs 10 58 0 5 83 1 Week 15 Cowboys 25 179 1 2 42 1

