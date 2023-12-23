Can we anticipate Jimmy Vesey lighting the lamp when the New York Rangers play the Buffalo Sabres at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jimmy Vesey score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Vesey stats and insights

In six of 29 games this season, Vesey has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted one shot in two games against the Sabres this season, but has not scored.

Vesey has no points on the power play.

Vesey averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.6%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have given up 116 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Vesey recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:44 Home L 4-3 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:04 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:28 Away W 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 15:11 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:20 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 1 1 0 11:39 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:15 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:28 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:26 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:34 Away W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.