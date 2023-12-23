Can we anticipate Jimmy Vesey lighting the lamp when the New York Rangers play the Buffalo Sabres at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jimmy Vesey score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Vesey stats and insights

  • In six of 29 games this season, Vesey has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has attempted one shot in two games against the Sabres this season, but has not scored.
  • Vesey has no points on the power play.
  • Vesey averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.6%.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have given up 116 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Vesey recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:44 Home L 4-3
12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:04 Away W 5-2
12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:28 Away W 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 15:11 Home W 5-1
12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:20 Home L 7-3
12/10/2023 Kings 1 1 0 11:39 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:15 Away L 4-0
12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:28 Away L 6-2
12/3/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:26 Home W 6-5
12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:34 Away W 4-3

Rangers vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

