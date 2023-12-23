For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the New York Rangers and the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, is Jonny Brodzinski a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Jonny Brodzinski score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Brodzinski stats and insights

In one of 12 games this season, Brodzinski scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 4.3% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are conceding 116 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Brodzinski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:56 Home L 4-3 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 11:13 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:58 Away W 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:53 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:24 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 2 1 1 10:47 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:56 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:41 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 11:56 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 2 0 2 11:11 Away W 4-3

Rangers vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+

TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+

