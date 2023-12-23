Will Josh Allen Score a Touchdown Against the Chargers in Week 16?
Will Josh Allen find his way into the end zone when the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Chargers play in Week 16 on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.
Will Josh Allen score a touchdown against the Chargers?
Odds to score a TD this game: -118 (Bet $11.80 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Allen has rushed for 398 yards (28.4 per game) on 80 carries with 11 touchdowns.
- Allen has recorded multiple rushing TDs once this year, and has scored in 10 games.
Josh Allen Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|29
|41
|236
|1
|3
|6
|36
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|31
|37
|274
|3
|0
|3
|7
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|20
|32
|218
|1
|1
|3
|46
|1
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|21
|25
|320
|4
|0
|4
|17
|1
|Week 5
|Jaguars
|27
|40
|359
|2
|1
|4
|14
|1
|Week 6
|Giants
|19
|30
|169
|2
|1
|2
|11
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|27
|41
|265
|2
|1
|7
|17
|1
|Week 8
|Buccaneers
|31
|40
|324
|2
|1
|7
|41
|1
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|26
|38
|258
|1
|1
|8
|44
|1
|Week 10
|Broncos
|15
|26
|177
|1
|2
|4
|13
|1
|Week 11
|Jets
|20
|32
|275
|3
|1
|5
|15
|0
|Week 12
|@Eagles
|29
|51
|339
|2
|1
|9
|81
|2
|Week 14
|@Chiefs
|23
|42
|233
|1
|1
|10
|32
|1
|Week 15
|Cowboys
|7
|15
|94
|1
|0
|8
|24
|1
