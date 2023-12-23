Josh Hart and the New York Knicks take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Last time out, which was on December 20, Hart put up 10 points and 13 rebounds in a 121-102 win against the Nets.

In this article, we dig into Hart's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Josh Hart Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.8 7.9 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 5.5 Assists 2.5 2.8 3.0 PRA -- 16.5 16.4 PR -- 13.7 13.4



Josh Hart Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 7.4% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.6 per contest.

The Knicks rank 27th in possessions per game with 100.3. His opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 105.3 possessions per contest.

The Bucks allow 119 points per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 44.1 rebounds per contest, the Bucks are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA.

Conceding 26.6 assists per contest, the Bucks are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Josh Hart vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/5/2023 26 11 4 1 1 0 3 11/3/2023 36 6 10 5 0 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.