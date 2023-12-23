Julius Randle and the New York Knicks take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent appearance, a 121-102 win over the Nets, Randle tallied 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

With prop bets available for Randle, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 22.7 27.4 Rebounds 9.5 9.5 8.4 Assists 4.5 5.2 5.2 PRA -- 37.4 41 PR -- 32.2 35.8 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.3



Julius Randle Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Randle has made 8.3 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 20.0% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 5.2 threes per game, or 14.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Randle's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 105.3 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 27th in possessions per game with 100.3.

Allowing 119 points per game, the Bucks are the 23rd-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Bucks concede 44.1 rebounds per game, ranking 20th in the NBA.

The Bucks are the 17th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 26.6 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bucks have allowed 12.1 makes per contest, 10th in the NBA.

Julius Randle vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/5/2023 37 41 6 5 2 0 0 11/3/2023 39 16 12 5 1 0 2

