On Saturday, December 23 at 12:30 PM ET, the Milwaukee Bucks (21-7) meet Julius Randle and the New York Knicks (16-11) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Knicks vs. Bucks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI

NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden

Julius Randle vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Fantasy Comparison

Stat Julius Randle Giannis Antetokounmpo Total Fantasy Pts 1089.4 1390.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 40.3 53.5 Fantasy Rank 4 19

Julius Randle vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights

Julius Randle & the Knicks

Randle's averages for the season are 22.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 29.3% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

The Knicks outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (posting 114.7 points per game, 16th in league, and conceding 111.4 per outing, seventh in NBA) and have a +90 scoring differential.

New York wins the rebound battle by an average of 4.9 boards. It pulls down 45.8 rebounds per game (sixth in league) compared to its opponents' 40.9.

The Knicks knock down 13.3 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) at a 38% rate (sixth-best in NBA), compared to the 13.4 their opponents make, shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc.

New York forces 13.1 turnovers per game (18th in league) while committing 12.2 (fifth in NBA).

Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 30.6 points, 11.1 boards and 5.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 1.2 blocks.

The Bucks outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game (scoring 124.4 points per game to rank second in the league while giving up 119 per outing to rank 23rd in the NBA) and have a +151 scoring differential overall.

Milwaukee averages 44.4 rebounds per game (11th in the league) compared to the 44.1 of its opponents.

The Bucks knock down 14.3 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league), 2.2 more than their opponents (12.1). They are shooting 37.9% from deep (seventh-best in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.9%.

Milwaukee has committed 13.1 turnovers per game (15th in NBA action), 1.1 more than the 12 it forces on average (25th in the league).

Julius Randle vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Advanced Stats

Stat Julius Randle Giannis Antetokounmpo Plus/Minus Per Game 3.1 6.7 Usage Percentage 28.7% 34.1% True Shooting Pct 55.2% 64% Total Rebound Pct 14.9% 17.6% Assist Pct 23.4% 26.9%

