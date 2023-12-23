Knicks vs. Bucks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 23
On Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks (16-11) will look to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (21-7), airing at 12:30 PM ET on NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI.
Knicks vs. Bucks Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Knicks vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Knicks Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-2.5)
|243.5
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|Bucks (-2.5)
|243.5
|-134
|+114
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Knicks vs Bucks Additional Info
|Bucks vs Knicks Injury Report
|Bucks vs Knicks Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Knicks Prediction
Knicks vs. Bucks Betting Trends
- The Bucks have a +151 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.4 points per game. They're putting up 124.4 points per game to rank second in the league and are allowing 119 per outing to rank 23rd in the NBA.
- The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game, with a +90 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.7 points per game (15th in NBA) and allow 111.4 per outing (seventh in league).
- These two teams average a combined 239.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- These teams allow 230.4 points per game combined, 13.1 points fewer than this matchup's total.
- Milwaukee has covered 12 times in 28 games with a spread this season.
- New York has covered 15 times in 27 games with a spread this season.
Knicks Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Julius Randle
|24.5
|-120
|22.7
|Jalen Brunson
|24.5
|-115
|25.3
|RJ Barrett
|18.5
|-105
|18.5
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|7.5
|-115
|5.9
Knicks and Bucks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Knicks
|+5000
|+2200
|-
|Bucks
|+450
|+170
|-
