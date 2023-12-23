On Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks (16-11) will look to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (21-7), airing at 12:30 PM ET on NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Bucks matchup in this article.

Knicks vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI

NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks have a +151 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.4 points per game. They're putting up 124.4 points per game to rank second in the league and are allowing 119 per outing to rank 23rd in the NBA.

The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game, with a +90 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.7 points per game (15th in NBA) and allow 111.4 per outing (seventh in league).

These two teams average a combined 239.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 230.4 points per game combined, 13.1 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee has covered 12 times in 28 games with a spread this season.

New York has covered 15 times in 27 games with a spread this season.

Knicks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Julius Randle 24.5 -120 22.7 Jalen Brunson 24.5 -115 25.3 RJ Barrett 18.5 -105 18.5 Isaiah Hartenstein 7.5 -115 5.9

Knicks and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +5000 +2200 - Bucks +450 +170 -

