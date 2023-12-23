A pair of the NBA's top players will be squaring off when Jalen Brunson (24.8 points per game, 15th in league) and the New York Knicks (12-9) welcome in Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.2, sixth) and the Milwaukee Bucks (15-7) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET on NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI.

Knicks vs. Bucks Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV, MSG, BSWI

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle puts up 21.4 points, 9.7 boards and 5.4 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 30.8% from downtown with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Brunson averages 24.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.6% from the field and 44.1% from beyond the arc with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mitchell Robinson puts up 6.2 points, 0.7 assists and 10.3 boards per game.

Immanuel Quickley puts up 15 points, 2.9 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 42.7% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Josh Hart averages 8.2 points, 2.7 assists and 6.1 boards.

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo generates 30.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for the Bucks.

The Bucks are receiving 25.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game from Damian Lillard this season.

Brook Lopez gets the Bucks 13.2 points, 5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while posting 0.9 steals and 2.8 blocked shots (first in league).

Bobby Portis is putting up 11.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is making 47.8% of his shots from the field.

Malik Beasley gives the Bucks 12.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while averaging 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Knicks vs. Bucks Stat Comparison

Knicks Bucks 112 Points Avg. 122.1 108.7 Points Allowed Avg. 118.7 45% Field Goal % 49.8% 37.7% Three Point % 38.3%

