Knicks vs. Bucks December 23 Tickets & Start Time
A pair of the NBA's top players will be squaring off when Jalen Brunson (24.8 points per game, 15th in league) and the New York Knicks (12-9) welcome in Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.2, sixth) and the Milwaukee Bucks (15-7) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET on NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI.
Knicks vs. Bucks Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, MSG, BSWI
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle puts up 21.4 points, 9.7 boards and 5.4 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 30.8% from downtown with 1.7 made treys per contest.
- Brunson averages 24.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.6% from the field and 44.1% from beyond the arc with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Mitchell Robinson puts up 6.2 points, 0.7 assists and 10.3 boards per game.
- Immanuel Quickley puts up 15 points, 2.9 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 42.7% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Josh Hart averages 8.2 points, 2.7 assists and 6.1 boards.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo generates 30.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for the Bucks.
- The Bucks are receiving 25.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game from Damian Lillard this season.
- Brook Lopez gets the Bucks 13.2 points, 5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while posting 0.9 steals and 2.8 blocked shots (first in league).
- Bobby Portis is putting up 11.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is making 47.8% of his shots from the field.
- Malik Beasley gives the Bucks 12.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while averaging 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
Knicks vs. Bucks Stat Comparison
|Knicks
|Bucks
|112
|Points Avg.
|122.1
|108.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.7
|45%
|Field Goal %
|49.8%
|37.7%
|Three Point %
|38.3%
