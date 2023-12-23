Knicks vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks (16-11) are only 2.5-point underdogs as they look to continue a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Milwaukee Bucks (21-7) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The game airs at 12:30 PM ET on NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI. The over/under in the matchup is 241.5.
Knicks vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-2.5
|241.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York has played six games this season that finished with a point total over 241.5 points.
- The average over/under for New York's outings this season is 226.1, 15.4 fewer points than this game's total.
- New York is 15-12-0 against the spread this year.
- The Knicks have come away with four wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- New York has a record of 2-7, a 22.2% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +115 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies New York has a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
Knicks vs Bucks Additional Info
Knicks vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 241.5
|% of Games Over 241.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|14
|50%
|124.4
|239.1
|119
|230.4
|236.3
|Knicks
|6
|22.2%
|114.7
|239.1
|111.4
|230.4
|223.2
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.
- Eight of the Knicks' past 10 outings have hit the over.
- New York's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (5-5-0). Away, it is .588 (10-7-0).
- The Knicks put up only 4.3 fewer points per game (114.7) than the Bucks allow (119).
- New York is 8-3 against the spread and 8-3 overall when it scores more than 119 points.
Knicks vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|15-12
|3-7
|15-12
|Bucks
|12-16
|10-14
|19-9
Knicks vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Knicks
|Bucks
|114.7
|124.4
|16
|2
|8-3
|12-11
|8-3
|19-4
|111.4
|119
|7
|23
|14-9
|4-5
|15-8
|8-1
