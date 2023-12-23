The New York Knicks (16-11) are only 2.5-point underdogs as they look to continue a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Milwaukee Bucks (21-7) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The game airs at 12:30 PM ET on NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI. The over/under in the matchup is 241.5.

Knicks vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -2.5 241.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York has played six games this season that finished with a point total over 241.5 points.

The average over/under for New York's outings this season is 226.1, 15.4 fewer points than this game's total.

New York is 15-12-0 against the spread this year.

The Knicks have come away with four wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

New York has a record of 2-7, a 22.2% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies New York has a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Knicks vs Bucks Additional Info

Knicks vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 14 50% 124.4 239.1 119 230.4 236.3 Knicks 6 22.2% 114.7 239.1 111.4 230.4 223.2

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.

Eight of the Knicks' past 10 outings have hit the over.

New York's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (5-5-0). Away, it is .588 (10-7-0).

The Knicks put up only 4.3 fewer points per game (114.7) than the Bucks allow (119).

New York is 8-3 against the spread and 8-3 overall when it scores more than 119 points.

Knicks vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Knicks and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 15-12 3-7 15-12 Bucks 12-16 10-14 19-9

Knicks vs. Bucks Point Insights

Knicks Bucks 114.7 Points Scored (PG) 124.4 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 8-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 12-11 8-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 19-4 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 119 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 14-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-5 15-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-1

