The New York Knicks' (16-11) injury report has two players listed as they prepare for a Saturday, December 23 game against the Milwaukee Bucks (21-7) at Madison Square Garden. The game starts at 12:30 PM ET.

The Knicks are coming off of a 121-102 victory against the Nets in their most recent game on Wednesday. In the Knicks' win, Julius Randle led the way with a team-high 26 points (adding seven rebounds and four assists).

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jericho Sims C Out Ankle 1.6 1.7 0.2 Mitchell Robinson C Out For Season Ankle 6.2 10.3 0.7

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Jae Crowder: Out (Groin)

Knicks vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI

