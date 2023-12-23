The Milwaukee Bucks (21-7) will try to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the New York Knicks (16-11) on December 23, 2023 at Madison Square Garden.

Knicks vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: Bally Sports

Knicks vs Bucks Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks are shooting 46.2% from the field, 0.7% lower than the 46.9% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, New York has a 10-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.9% from the field.

The Knicks are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 26th.

The Knicks' 114.7 points per game are only 4.3 fewer points than the 119 the Bucks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 119 points, New York is 8-3.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Knicks average 114.1 points per game, one less than on the road (115.1). Defensively they allow 105.9 points per game at home, 8.7 less than on the road (114.6).

This season the Knicks are averaging more assists at home (24.4 per game) than on the road (23.5).

Knicks Injuries