Player prop betting options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Julius Randle and others are available in the Milwaukee Bucks-New York Knicks matchup at Madison Square Garden on Saturday (starting at 12:30 PM ET).

Knicks vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI

NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI

New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: +122)

Randle is averaging 22.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 2.8 lower than Saturday's over/under.

He has collected 9.5 boards per game, matching his over/under for Saturday.

Randle's assist average -- 5.2 -- is higher than Saturday's assist prop bet (4.5).

Randle has knocked down 1.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Saturday.

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -147) 6.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: +126)

The 24.5-point total set for Jalen Brunson on Saturday is 0.8 fewer points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 4.0 is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Brunson has averaged 5.9 assists per game this season, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Saturday (6.5).

Brunson's 3.0 made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

RJ Barrett Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +128) 1.5 (Over: +116)

Saturday's over/under for RJ Barrett is 18.5. That is equal to his scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 4.0 per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (4.5).

Barrett's assist average -- 2.5 per game -- is equal to Saturday's prop bet.

His 1.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 31.5 (Over: -118) 11.5 (Over: +102) 5.5 (Over: -156)

The 31.5-point total set for Antetokounmpo on Saturday is 0.9 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 11.1 -- is 0.4 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo's year-long assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is equal to Saturday's assist over/under.

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -147) 6.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: +126)

The 26.5-point prop bet for Damian Lillard on Saturday is 0.2 higher than his season scoring average (26.3).

He averages 0.9 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 3.5.

Lillard's assists average -- 7.0 -- is 0.5 higher than Saturday's prop bet (6.5).

He drains 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).

