Top Player Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Bucks on December 23, 2023
Player prop betting options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Julius Randle and others are available in the Milwaukee Bucks-New York Knicks matchup at Madison Square Garden on Saturday (starting at 12:30 PM ET).
Knicks vs. Bucks Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
NBA Props Today: New York Knicks
Julius Randle Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -114)
|9.5 (Over: -115)
|4.5 (Over: -111)
|1.5 (Over: +122)
- Randle is averaging 22.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 2.8 lower than Saturday's over/under.
- He has collected 9.5 boards per game, matching his over/under for Saturday.
- Randle's assist average -- 5.2 -- is higher than Saturday's assist prop bet (4.5).
- Randle has knocked down 1.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Saturday.
Jalen Brunson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: -147)
|6.5 (Over: +110)
|2.5 (Over: +126)
- The 24.5-point total set for Jalen Brunson on Saturday is 0.8 fewer points than his season scoring average.
- His per-game rebound average of 4.0 is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).
- Brunson has averaged 5.9 assists per game this season, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Saturday (6.5).
- Brunson's 3.0 made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).
RJ Barrett Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: +114)
|2.5 (Over: +128)
|1.5 (Over: +116)
- Saturday's over/under for RJ Barrett is 18.5. That is equal to his scoring average.
- His rebounding average -- 4.0 per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (4.5).
- Barrett's assist average -- 2.5 per game -- is equal to Saturday's prop bet.
- His 1.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.
NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|31.5 (Over: -118)
|11.5 (Over: +102)
|5.5 (Over: -156)
- The 31.5-point total set for Antetokounmpo on Saturday is 0.9 more points than his per-game scoring average.
- His per-game rebound average -- 11.1 -- is 0.4 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (11.5).
- Antetokounmpo's year-long assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is equal to Saturday's assist over/under.
Damian Lillard Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: -147)
|6.5 (Over: +110)
|2.5 (Over: +126)
- The 26.5-point prop bet for Damian Lillard on Saturday is 0.2 higher than his season scoring average (26.3).
- He averages 0.9 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 3.5.
- Lillard's assists average -- 7.0 -- is 0.5 higher than Saturday's prop bet (6.5).
- He drains 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).
