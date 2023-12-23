Julius Randle and Damian Lillard are two players to watch on Saturday at 12:30 PM ET, when the New York Knicks (16-11) square off against the Milwaukee Bucks (21-7) at Madison Square Garden.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Bucks

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, MSG, BSWI

Knicks' Last Game

On Wednesday, in their last game, the Knicks topped the Nets 121-102. With 26 points, Randle was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julius Randle 26 7 4 0 0 0 Donte DiVincenzo 23 8 1 3 0 5 Immanuel Quickley 19 0 2 1 1 4

Knicks vs Bucks Additional Info

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle's numbers for the season are 22.7 points, 5.2 assists and 9.5 boards per game.

Jalen Brunson posts 25.3 points, 4.0 boards and 5.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks.

RJ Barrett's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 4.0 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 42.6% from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Immanuel Quickley is posting 15.0 points, 2.7 assists and 2.8 boards per game.

Josh Hart puts up 7.8 points, 5.9 boards and 2.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 27.2 4.8 6.9 1.4 0.1 2.8 Julius Randle 27.4 8.4 5.2 0.2 0.4 1.3 RJ Barrett 17.7 4.2 2.5 0.3 0.5 1.1 Isaiah Hartenstein 6.3 9.3 2.0 0.7 1.8 0.0 Donte DiVincenzo 12.4 3.1 1.9 0.9 0.3 3.2

