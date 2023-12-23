Julius Randle, Top Knicks Players to Watch vs. the Bucks - December 23
Julius Randle and Damian Lillard are two players to watch on Saturday at 12:30 PM ET, when the New York Knicks (16-11) square off against the Milwaukee Bucks (21-7) at Madison Square Garden.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, MSG, BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Knicks' Last Game
On Wednesday, in their last game, the Knicks topped the Nets 121-102. With 26 points, Randle was their top scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Julius Randle
|26
|7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Donte DiVincenzo
|23
|8
|1
|3
|0
|5
|Immanuel Quickley
|19
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
Knicks vs Bucks Additional Info
Knicks Players to Watch
- Randle's numbers for the season are 22.7 points, 5.2 assists and 9.5 boards per game.
- Jalen Brunson posts 25.3 points, 4.0 boards and 5.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- RJ Barrett's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 4.0 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 42.6% from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Immanuel Quickley is posting 15.0 points, 2.7 assists and 2.8 boards per game.
- Josh Hart puts up 7.8 points, 5.9 boards and 2.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Brunson
|27.2
|4.8
|6.9
|1.4
|0.1
|2.8
|Julius Randle
|27.4
|8.4
|5.2
|0.2
|0.4
|1.3
|RJ Barrett
|17.7
|4.2
|2.5
|0.3
|0.5
|1.1
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|6.3
|9.3
|2.0
|0.7
|1.8
|0.0
|Donte DiVincenzo
|12.4
|3.1
|1.9
|0.9
|0.3
|3.2
