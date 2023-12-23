Lewis County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Lewis County, New York today? We've got what you need.
Lewis County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harrisville High School at Sackets Harbor Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Sackets Harbor, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
