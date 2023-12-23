Saturday's game at Knott Arena has the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (4-7) matching up with the Long Island Sharks (1-9) at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 77-66 victory, as our model heavily favors Mount St. Mary's.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

LIU vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Emmitsburg, Maryland

Emmitsburg, Maryland Venue: Knott Arena

LIU vs. Mount St. Mary's Score Prediction

Prediction: Mount St. Mary's 77, LIU 66

Spread & Total Prediction for LIU vs. Mount St. Mary's

Computer Predicted Spread: Mount St. Mary's (-10.7)

Mount St. Mary's (-10.7) Computer Predicted Total: 143.4

LIU Performance Insights

The Sharks are being outscored by 17.1 points per game, with a -171 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.6 points per game (351st in college basketball), and give up 79.7 per contest (341st in college basketball).

LIU loses the rebound battle by 9.1 boards on average. It records 32.1 rebounds per game, 337th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 41.2.

LIU knocks down 5.9 three-pointers per game (309th in college basketball) at a 29.6% rate (316th in college basketball), compared to the 4.9 its opponents make, shooting 27.7% from beyond the arc.

LIU has committed 14.9 turnovers per game (349th in college basketball), 3.3 more than the 11.6 it forces (225th in college basketball).

