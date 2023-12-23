The Long Island Sharks (1-9) will look to break a five-game road slide when taking on the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (4-7) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Knott Arena, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

LIU vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland TV: ESPN+

LIU Stats Insights

The Sharks are shooting 39.5% from the field, 4.4% lower than the 43.9% the Mountaineers' opponents have shot this season.

LIU has compiled a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.

The Sharks are the 337th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 114th.

The Sharks put up an average of 62.6 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 71.7 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

LIU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, LIU averaged 72.0 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 64.2.

In 2022-23, the Sharks conceded 12.9 fewer points per game at home (73.2) than away (86.1).

Beyond the arc, LIU sunk fewer triples on the road (4.6 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.7%) than at home (38.4%) as well.

LIU Upcoming Schedule