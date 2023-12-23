LIU vs. Mount St. Mary's December 23 Tickets & Start Time
The Long Island Sharks (1-7) play the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (2-6) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Knott Arena. This matchup will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
LIU vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
LIU Players to Watch
- Eric Acker: 13.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tai Strickland: 12.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- R.J. Greene: 8.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Terell Strickland: 7.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tana Kopa: 8.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Mount St. Mary's Players to Watch
- Dakota Leffew: 17.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Deshayne Montgomery: 14.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 3.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Dola Adebayo: 6.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Dallas Hobbs: 8.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jedy Cordilia: 7.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
LIU vs. Mount St. Mary's Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Mount St. Mary's Rank
|Mount St. Mary's AVG
|LIU AVG
|LIU Rank
|342nd
|63.7
|Points Scored
|66.7
|308th
|82nd
|67.0
|Points Allowed
|80.0
|355th
|252nd
|33.6
|Rebounds
|34.7
|190th
|246th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|4.9
|352nd
|230th
|12.4
|Assists
|14.5
|75th
|304th
|13.2
|Turnovers
|15.9
|361st
