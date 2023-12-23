The Long Island Sharks (1-7) play the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (2-6) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Knott Arena. This matchup will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

LIU vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other LIU Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LIU Players to Watch

Eric Acker: 13.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Tai Strickland: 12.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK R.J. Greene: 8.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Terell Strickland: 7.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Tana Kopa: 8.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mount St. Mary's Players to Watch

Dakota Leffew: 17.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Deshayne Montgomery: 14.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 3.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 3.1 STL, 1.1 BLK Dola Adebayo: 6.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Dallas Hobbs: 8.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Jedy Cordilia: 7.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

LIU vs. Mount St. Mary's Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Mount St. Mary's Rank Mount St. Mary's AVG LIU AVG LIU Rank 342nd 63.7 Points Scored 66.7 308th 82nd 67.0 Points Allowed 80.0 355th 252nd 33.6 Rebounds 34.7 190th 246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 256th 6.7 3pt Made 4.9 352nd 230th 12.4 Assists 14.5 75th 304th 13.2 Turnovers 15.9 361st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.