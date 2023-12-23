When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Manhattan be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Manhattan ranks

Record MAAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-6 1-1 NR NR 167

Manhattan's best wins

Against the Bryant Bulldogs on November 6, Manhattan secured its best win of the season, which was a 61-59 road victory. The leading scorer against Bryant was Daniel Rouzan, who dropped 16 points with two rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

67-63 on the road over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 252/RPI) on November 19

75-74 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 305/RPI) on December 1

Manhattan's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Manhattan is playing the 223rd-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

Glancing at the Jaspers' upcoming schedule, they have nine games versus teams that are above .500 and six games against teams with worse records than their own.

Manhattan has 19 games remaining this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Manhattan's next game

Matchup: Manhattan Jaspers vs. Wagner Seahawks

Manhattan Jaspers vs. Wagner Seahawks Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

