2024 NCAA Bracketology: Manhattan Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Manhattan be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.
Want to bet on Manhattan's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Manhattan ranks
|Record
|MAAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-3
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|255
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Manhattan's best wins
Manhattan beat the No. 187-ranked (according to the RPI) Vermont Catamounts, 53-43, on December 9, which goes down as its signature victory of the season. Anne Bair, in that signature win, amassed a team-leading 13 points with two rebounds and six assists. Ines Gimenez Monserrat also played a role with 13 points, four rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 58-44 on the road over Fordham (No. 245/RPI) on November 16
- 52-35 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 279/RPI) on November 6
- 53-50 on the road over Howard (No. 295/RPI) on November 26
- 73-39 at home over Rider (No. 313/RPI) on December 16
- 68-52 at home over UMBC (No. 315/RPI) on December 3
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Manhattan's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 7-1
- The Jaspers have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (seven).
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Manhattan is facing the 16th-easiest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Jaspers' upcoming schedule features 16 games against teams with worse records and six games versus teams with records north of .500.
- Looking at Manhattan's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
Manhattan's next game
- Matchup: Hofstra Pride vs. Manhattan Jaspers
- Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Manhattan games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.