When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Manhattan be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How Manhattan ranks

Record MAAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-3 1-1 NR NR 255

Manhattan's best wins

Manhattan beat the No. 187-ranked (according to the RPI) Vermont Catamounts, 53-43, on December 9, which goes down as its signature victory of the season. Anne Bair, in that signature win, amassed a team-leading 13 points with two rebounds and six assists. Ines Gimenez Monserrat also played a role with 13 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

58-44 on the road over Fordham (No. 245/RPI) on November 16

52-35 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 279/RPI) on November 6

53-50 on the road over Howard (No. 295/RPI) on November 26

73-39 at home over Rider (No. 313/RPI) on December 16

68-52 at home over UMBC (No. 315/RPI) on December 3

Manhattan's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 7-1

The Jaspers have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (seven).

Schedule insights

Manhattan is facing the 16th-easiest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Jaspers' upcoming schedule features 16 games against teams with worse records and six games versus teams with records north of .500.

Looking at Manhattan's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Manhattan's next game

Matchup: Hofstra Pride vs. Manhattan Jaspers

Hofstra Pride vs. Manhattan Jaspers Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET Location: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

