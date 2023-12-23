When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Marist be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How Marist ranks

Record MAAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-3 2-0 NR NR 154

Marist's best wins

In its signature win of the season, Marist beat the Manhattan Jaspers in a 70-56 win on December 3. Jadin Collins compiled a team-high 16 points with five rebounds and two assists in the matchup versus Manhattan.

Next best wins

68-64 on the road over Iona (No. 236/RPI) on November 29

73-49 at home over Bucknell (No. 241/RPI) on November 25

76-52 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 278/RPI) on December 18

63-53 on the road over Dartmouth (No. 340/RPI) on December 9

71-55 on the road over Army (No. 345/RPI) on November 6

Marist's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

The Red Foxes have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

The Red Foxes have 19 games remaining on the schedule, with eight contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 17 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of Marist's 19 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Marist's next game

Matchup: Marist Red Foxes vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Marist Red Foxes vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

