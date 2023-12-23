2024 NCAA Bracketology: Marist March Madness Resume | December 25
When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Marist be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
How Marist ranks
|Record
|MAAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-3
|2-0
|NR
|NR
|154
Marist's best wins
In its signature win of the season, Marist beat the Manhattan Jaspers in a 70-56 win on December 3. Jadin Collins compiled a team-high 16 points with five rebounds and two assists in the matchup versus Manhattan.
Next best wins
- 68-64 on the road over Iona (No. 236/RPI) on November 29
- 73-49 at home over Bucknell (No. 241/RPI) on November 25
- 76-52 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 278/RPI) on December 18
- 63-53 on the road over Dartmouth (No. 340/RPI) on December 9
- 71-55 on the road over Army (No. 345/RPI) on November 6
Marist's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- The Red Foxes have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (six).
Schedule insights
- The Red Foxes have 19 games remaining on the schedule, with eight contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 17 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Of Marist's 19 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Marist's next game
- Matchup: Marist Red Foxes vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
