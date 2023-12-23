The New York Rangers, including Mika Zibanejad, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Buffalo Sabres. Looking to wager on Zibanejad's props? Here is some information to help you.

Mika Zibanejad vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG-B, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Zibanejad Season Stats Insights

Zibanejad's plus-minus this season, in 19:14 per game on the ice, is +4.

Zibanejad has scored a goal in a game 10 times this season over 31 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Zibanejad has a point in 20 of 31 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

Zibanejad has an assist in 15 of 31 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Zibanejad's implied probability to go over his point total is 66.7% based on the odds.

Zibanejad has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Zibanejad Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 116 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 31 Games 5 30 Points 6 12 Goals 1 18 Assists 5

