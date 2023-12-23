The Brooklyn Nets, with Mikal Bridges, face off versus the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Bridges, in his last time out, had 14 points and six assists in a 122-117 loss to the Nuggets.

Below we will dive into Bridges' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.4 20.7 Rebounds 5.5 5.4 3.7 Assists 3.5 3.8 3.5 PRA -- 30.6 27.9 PR -- 26.8 24.4 3PM 1.5 2.1 2.3



Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 18.3% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.8 per contest.

He's attempted 5.8 threes per game, or 15.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Bridges' Nets average 101.1 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Pistons have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 103.2 possessions per contest.

The Pistons give up 120.7 points per contest, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 43.5 rebounds per contest, the Pistons are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Pistons are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 25.5 assists per game.

The Pistons are the seventh-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 38 26 3 6 2 1 0 2/4/2023 35 24 2 3 3 1 2 11/25/2022 35 15 2 2 3 0 2

