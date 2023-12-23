Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons (2-26) meet Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets (13-15) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, December 23, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET.

Nets vs. Pistons Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: YES and BSDETX

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Mikal Bridges vs. Cade Cunningham Fantasy Comparison

Stat Mikal Bridges Cade Cunningham Total Fantasy Pts 945.0 1022.2 Fantasy Pts Per Game 33.7 36.5 Fantasy Rank 45 34

Mikal Bridges vs. Cade Cunningham Insights

Mikal Bridges & the Nets

Bridges is posting 21.4 points, 3.8 assists and 5.4 boards per game.

The Nets average 115.6 points per game (13th in the league) while allowing 115.5 per contest (19th in the NBA). They have a +2 scoring differential overall.

Brooklyn comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.5 boards. It is recording 47.0 rebounds per game (second in the league) compared to its opponents' 44.5 per contest.

The Nets make 14.6 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league), while their opponents have made 13.6 on average.

Brooklyn has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 12.5 per game (seventh in NBA play) while forcing 11.1 (30th in the league).

Cade Cunningham & the Pistons

Cunningham gets the Pistons 22.4 points, 4.0 boards and 7.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.

The Pistons have been outscored by 11.7 points per game (posting 109.0 points per game, 28th in league, while giving up 120.7 per outing, 25th in NBA) and have a -329 scoring differential.

The 43.2 rebounds per game Detroit accumulates rank 21st in the NBA. Their opponents pull down 43.5.

The Pistons knock down 9.7 three-pointers per game (30th in the league) while shooting 33.0% from deep (30th in NBA). They are making 1.9 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 11.6 per game at 37.7%.

Detroit has committed 3.9 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 16.0 (29th in NBA) while forcing 12.1 (23rd in league).

Mikal Bridges vs. Cade Cunningham Advanced Stats

Stat Mikal Bridges Cade Cunningham Plus/Minus Per Game -0.9 -8.3 Usage Percentage 26.3% 30.4% True Shooting Pct 56.7% 53.1% Total Rebound Pct 8.2% 6.3% Assist Pct 16.5% 33.2%

